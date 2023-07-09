Bar Harbor musicians host concert fundraiser

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Local musicians came together to support a great cause Sunday.

Bar Harbor Congregational Church UCC hosted a concert fundraiser, accepting donations to World Central Kitchen. The organization helps support efforts to feed the people in war-torn Ukraine. The concert fundraiser fell on the day after the 500-day mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Big Moose Band, a lively band based in Mount Desert Island, and Eastern European vocal groups Kotwice and the Maine Balkan Choir performed for the crowd all afternoon. The open space, great music, free water and ice cream sandwiches lured in passersby from the busy Bar Harbor streets.

”We used to have a music store called Song of the Sea in downtown Bar Harbor and West Street and one of our harp makers, Gary Stone, he always had bumper stickers that said ‘music can save the world’ and I feel like it can,” recounts event organizer and Big Moose Band member Anne Damms. “And we’ve been in so many settings where people are sympathetic to folks that are going through disasters and I feel very blessed and humbled.”

Sunday was not the first fundraiser Damms has supported. She describes Big Moose Band’s humanitarian efforts as, “We’ve played for birthday parties, funerals, celebrations, we’ve done a lot of volunteer things. So, I feel like it’s our mission to do something like this.”

To donate to World Central Kitchen, visit their website.

