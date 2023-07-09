Arrest made in Auburn hit-and-run
Police say tips lead to the arrest of Auburn man
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say they have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in the City.
Authorities arrested Michael Fowler, 65, of Auburn on July 8.
Police claim on July 6 Fowler struck and hit a 22-year-old woman who was walking in the area of 32 Riverside Drive. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious head injuries. Authorities say the woman is still in the hospital in serious, but stable condition.
Police received video from a local business that captured the incident on surveillance cameras.
On July 8, police got a tip that provided the location and matching vehicle description for a 2011 Subaru Impreza.
Police claim the vehicle had damage consistent with a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Fowler is charged with Aggravated Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
Fowler is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $2,500 bail.
