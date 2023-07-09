Arrest made in Auburn hit-and-run

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say they have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in the City.

Authorities arrested Michael Fowler, 65, of Auburn on July 8.

Police claim on July 6 Fowler struck and hit a 22-year-old woman who was walking in the area of 32 Riverside Drive. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious head injuries. Authorities say the woman is still in the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

On July 6, 2023, at 4:15AM, Auburn Police responded to a call from a concerned citizen who was commuting to work. He reported seeing a female in distress near 32 Riverside Drive. Responding officers located the 22-year-old female, who was staggering around on the side of road. Auburn Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and the woman, who was unable to communicate clearly with first responders, was treated and transported to a local hospital with a serious head laceration. Video later obtained from a local business has shown that the injured female was actually the victim of a hit and run. Auburn Police are anxious to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information about it. The suspect vehicle is described as a light blue, 4-door sedan. The vehicle may have passenger-side damage to side mirror or windshield. If you have information or recognize this vehicle, please call the Auburn Police Department TIP LINE: 207-333-6653. Posted by Auburn (Maine) Police Department on Friday, July 7, 2023

Police received video from a local business that captured the incident on surveillance cameras.

On July 8, police got a tip that provided the location and matching vehicle description for a 2011 Subaru Impreza.

Police claim the vehicle had damage consistent with a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Fowler is charged with Aggravated Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

Fowler is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $2,500 bail.

