Some scattered showers and isolated storms today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front that inched its way into the region last night remains stalled out west of the region this weekend. This stalled frontal boundary will keep weather unsettled through the weekend. Today will be a decent day with more clouds than sun, especially this morning. Skies will partially clear up through the afternoon. Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with fog persisting along the coast through the day today. Dewpoints will remain in the mid to upper 60′s through the weekend and into next week, so expect humid conditions to stick around. The good news is it will not be as hot this weekend compared to the last few days thanks to more cloud cover. Clouds begin to break apart across northern and western Maine through the afternoon. The sun, in combination will the stalled frontal boundary to the west, will help fuel some more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms north and west of Bangor. Today will not be a wash-out, but with an abundance of moisture in the atmosphere any showers and storms that do develop will likely feature heavy rainfall. High temperatures today will reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s inland to lower 70′s along the coast. Shower and thunderstorm activity will start to fizzle tonight with loss of daytime heating. Low-level clouds and fog fill back in tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the 60′s.

The frontal boundary will remain stalled out west of the state for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will not be a wash-out either, but will feature more clouds than today with some patchy areas of drizzle through the Bangor region and Downeast and more in the way of isolated showers north and west of Bangor. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70′s and low 80′s inland with lower 70′s along the coast. Sunday night expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with fog developing. Low temperatures will continue to be on the mild side with mid to upper 60′s inland and lower 60′s along the coast. The start of the work week will remain on the unsettled side as the frontal boundary meanders closer to the region. As it moves over the state, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to increase in coverage across the state. With moisture continuing to stream in from the south, any showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce heavy rainfall. Highs will be much cooler, only reaching the mid to upper 70′s inland with lower 70′s along the coast. Showers and thunderstorms will persist Monday night into Tuesday. Then it looks like we enter another short period where we get a break from the dreary weather conditions and dry out for Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms north, fog persisting along the coastline. Highs reach the 70′s and 80′s. Winds Lt. and Variable.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing, showers and storms fizzle out. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60′s inland and lower 60′s along the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Isolated showers. Highs reach the mid 70′s to low 80′s inland and lower 70′s along the coast.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs will be cooler, only reaching the 70′s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach the lower 80′s inland to upper 70′s along the coast.

