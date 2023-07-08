Officials: Several dead after 2 vehicle crash in Paris, Maine
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - Police say several people are dead following a crash in the town of Paris Friday evening.
Few details have been made available, but officials say the crash closed a portion of Route 26 from Stearns Hill Road in Paris to the West Paris line.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.