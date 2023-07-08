Officials: Several dead after 2 vehicle crash in Paris, Maine

Officials say the crash closed a portion of Route 26 from Stearns Hill Road in Paris to the...
Officials say the crash closed a portion of Route 26 from Stearns Hill Road in Paris to the West Paris line.(Arizona's Family)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - Police say several people are dead following a crash in the town of Paris Friday evening.

Few details have been made available, but officials say the crash closed a portion of Route 26 from Stearns Hill Road in Paris to the West Paris line.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

