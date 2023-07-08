Norway man charged with murder of wife

NORWAY, Maine (WABI) - A man in the Oxford County town of Norway has been charged with the murder of his wife.

A third party reported a disturbance to Norway Police Department shortly after noon Friday. The caller said Andrew St. George, 61, may have killed his wife at their Greenwood Rd. property.

Law enforcement discovered the body of a deceased woman when they arrived at the property, as well as St. George with what they call minor superficial injuries. He was sent to Stephens Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Augusta confirmed Saturday that the body was identified to be his wife, Barbara St. George, 60. They also ruled her death a homicide.

St. George is now being held without bail at Oxford County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance at Oxford Superior Court early next week.

