Northern Maine community celebrates Summerfest 2023

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - It’s all sunshine and smiles this weekend in East Millinocket for Summerfest 2023.

Canaan York is chairman and head planner of the event, which he describes as, “It started as a way to commemorate the town’s Centennial in 2007. This is the 16th version of it, although it was non-continuous with COVID, so it had a couple year hiatus and we’ve worked really hard to bring it back.”

Food, craft vendors, performances, games and more are being offered throughout the weekend. The East Millinocket Fire Department even helped crowds cool off Friday by spraying water and foam from their truck.

The natural beauty Northern Maine holds is obvious, as the area is known for the breathtaking scenery from Katahdin to the rich forests. For York, the communities that make up this area make the region mean so much more.

“Everybody knows about the mountain, they know about the lakes and the rivers and the quality of life but in addition to that, we also have a really vibrant and thriving community. It’s a wonderful place to live, to raise a family, to be invested, to just live the kind of local quality life that people I think are looking for these days.” York went on to say that events like Summerfest serve as a homecoming as the community comes together to celebrate.

Ultimately, Summerfest provides a chance for the community and visitors alike to enjoy East Millinocket and what it has to offer.

The festivities started Friday but the party continues all weekend, offering summer fun fit for the whole family!

For more information, visit Summerfest’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.