Memory of fallen WWII soldier to live on after bridge naming ceremony

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - After the United States entered the Second World War in 1941, 40 brave men and women from the town of Kenduskeag answered the call for their nation.

All but one returned home safely.

But now, the legacy of Cpl. William S. Pullen will forever live on.

On Saturday a dedication ceremony was held to officially declare the route 15 bridge in Kenduskeag to become the William S. Pullen Bridge.

“For all the generations to come, they won’t forget the only young man from Kenduskeag, who gave his life in World War II, " said pastor Rev. Foster Williams.

“Since Bill was working at a defense plant, he was exempt from military service. But that didn’t stop him from stepping forward to serve his country,” said State Senator Stacey Guerin.

Pullen had moved away from Maine, but when the time came to enlist, he did so back home alongside his brothers.

After fighting in Italy as part of the 157th Infantry Regiment, the war brought him and his brothers in arms to France.

On September 12th 1944 he paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“He gave everything,” Rev. Williams said.

Though he was laid to rest in France, his memory is now forever enshrined back home.

