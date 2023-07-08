Downtown Bangor kicks off Summer

Downtown Bangor
Downtown Bangor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Bangor was certainly the place to be Friday night.

This was in part thanks to the Downtown Bangor First Fridays Kick off to Summer.

Festivities began around 10am with several different local businesses putting on events.

The increase in foot traffic was also aided by the Chris Stapleton concert.

One local business owner noted just how important a day like Friday is for the local economy.

“It just brings in a ton of business for everybody. The restaurants, the hotels and the gift shops. And you know, it’s just a good thing for Bangor. We’re very delighted to have them be here”, said Rick Vigue the owner of Rebecca’s Gift Shop.

Celebrations will continue tomorrow with the downtown Sidewalk Art Festival on Saturday.

