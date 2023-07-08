Aroostook County man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Wallagrass

WALLAGRASS, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man at a home In Wallagrass.

Jason Nadeau, 49, of Solider Pond was arrested and taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton Friday.

He’s being held without bail on charges of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated reckless conduct, three counts of robbery, among others.

Police say they responded to a distress call at Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent Friday regarding a man who had sustained a gunshot wound at a home In Wallagrass.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Nadeau had fired a gun at the home multiple times, one of whom was shot.

Before he left the home, police say he committed theft, taking several items from the home.

Deputies were able to catch up with Nadeau Friday afternoon based on information from the public.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say additional charges may be pending.

