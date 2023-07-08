18-year-old accused of shooting teen prior to Naples Fourth of July event faces judge

In court, Alexzander Goodwin’s grandmother asked to take custody of the 18-year-old, stating...
In court, Alexzander Goodwin’s grandmother asked to take custody of the 18-year-old, stating she would have him wear an ankle bracelet. The request was denied by the judge.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting a teenager during Fourth of July celebrations in Naples faced a judge Friday.

In court, Alexzander Goodwin’s grandmother asked to take custody of the 18-year-old, stating she would have him wear an ankle bracelet.

The request was denied by the judge.

Goodwin, charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct, will be held on $100,000 cash bail.

According to officials, people were gathering for Naples’ annual Fourth of July fireworks display around 7 p.m. when a gun was fired.

Authorities say Goodwin shot an unidentified 16-year-old who was later taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

According to witnesses, the incident started as a fight behind Rick’s Cafe and spilled onto the street near the intersection of Routes 302 and 114.

At last notice, the 16-year-old was at Maine Medical Center and is stable.

Goodwin was arrested on Thursday at the Portland Expo building.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine legislature completes its work on final day in session for the year
Maine State House
Mills signs bill to rename Route 15 bridge in Kenduskeag
9 School Street
Murder in Monticello: What we know so far from Court Documents
Lawmakers provide emergency funding for Maine homeless shelters