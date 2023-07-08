18-year-old accused of shooting teen prior to Naples Fourth of July event faces judge

Maine (WMTW) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting a teenager during Fourth of July celebrations in Naples faced a judge Friday.

In court, Alexzander Goodwin’s grandmother asked to take custody of the 18-year-old, stating she would have him wear an ankle bracelet.

The request was denied by the judge.

Goodwin, charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct, will be held on $100,000 cash bail.

According to officials, people were gathering for Naples’ annual Fourth of July fireworks display around 7 p.m. when a gun was fired.

Authorities say Goodwin shot an unidentified 16-year-old who was later taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

According to witnesses, the incident started as a fight behind Rick’s Cafe and spilled onto the street near the intersection of Routes 302 and 114.

At last notice, the 16-year-old was at Maine Medical Center and is stable.

Goodwin was arrested on Thursday at the Portland Expo building.

