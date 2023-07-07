World champions in timber sports to show off their skills Saturday in Newport

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Axe Women Loggers of Maine will be hosting a logger’s demo event at Aubuchon Hardware in Newport on Saturday.

Shows will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The world champion athletes will be chopping, sawing, and axe throwing.

“I think it’s an amazing display of athleticism. They’re obviously passionate about it to be able to do this,” said Andrew Cayer of Aubuchon Hardware.

“It’s fun. It keeps you in shape. All the ladies are super professional in the sport and in their careers as well,” said Alissa Wetherbee of Axe Women Loggers of Maine. “We have doctors, lawyers, veterinarians, scientists, and law enforcement. The ladies are incredible role models. We love it when people bring their kids to the shows, especially when little girls come to the shows and get autographs.”

There will also be food and a drawing to win a new chainsaw.

You can learn more about the Axe Women Loggers of Maine here.

Watch for us later today on WABI TV5 !!! Alyssa Thurlow came out to Aubuchon Hardware yesterday to race hotsaws with us!!! So fun!!! And... we met their Aubuchon Hardware cat!!! ❤️ Posted by Axe Women on Friday, July 7, 2023

