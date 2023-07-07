Warm & Humid Today, Afternoon Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today while a cold front approaches from the west. After some early morning patchy fog, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for today. It will be very warm and very humid with the high humidity making for another uncomfortable day. Highs will top off in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and mid-80s to near 90° inland. With the cold front approaching, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening especially for areas north and west of Bangor. Thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and small hail. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce some very heavy rainfall. Showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out later this evening followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the overnight. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s.

The cold front will stall out over the region this weekend. This will provide us with some more clouds and the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms both weekend days. Rainfall chances, overall, look pretty minimal at this point so the weekend won’t be a washout by any means but if you have, or are making, weekend plans... keep in mind that we may see a few showers and thunderstorms in spots and with the humid air mass remaining in place, any showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce very heavy rainfall too. High temperatures for Saturday will be in the 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. More clouds expected Sunday will lead to slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Low pressure moving into the area early next week will bring a better chance for more widespread shower activity for Monday and Tuesday. It will remain humid both days too. Temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s.

Today: Patchy fog early then a mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon especially north and west of Bangor. Thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and small hail. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast, 80s to near 90° inland. Light wind will become south 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending early then partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog then a mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Patchy morning fog then mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Humid. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Humid. Highs in the 70s.

