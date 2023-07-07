Some Theatre Company gives you “End Days” - A Hilarious and Thought-Provoking Play

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dan Cashman who plays Jesus and Stephen Hawking, spoke to Joy Hollowell during our TV 5 News on Friday morning.

“End Days tells the extraordinary story of sixteen-year-old Rachel Stein, who finds herself in the midst of a whirlwind of bizarre events,” said Cashman

The Play will run from July 13th to 15th. General admissions will cost $20 while it will be $30 for VIP.

