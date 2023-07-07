Showers and storms ending by midnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to move across western and northern areas of the state. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. This activity should die down after sunset and come to an end by midnight. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies are expected with areas of fog.

Fog will linger along the coast through Saturday while inland areas will experience partly to mostly cloudy skies. A couple of showers are possible. Highs will be in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland with dew points in the 60s (humid).

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday. A couple of showers are possible, otherwise highs will be mostly in the 70s and it will be humid once again.

Scattered showers are expected both Monday and Tuesday as a low pressure system moves up the coast. Wednesday and Thursday are trending drier. A cold front on Friday could produce more showers and thunderstorms. Expect the humidity to stick around all week.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending around midnight. Partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 58-65°. South wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Fog near the coast. A couple of showers are possible around the state. Highs in the 70s along the coast with 80s inland. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s. East wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.

