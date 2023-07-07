‘Peace, love and Moxie’: Moxie Festival gets underway in Lisbon

Love it or hate it - Moxie is being celebrated in Maine this weekend!
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
LISBON, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s official soft drink is being celebrated in Lisbon this weekend.

The 2023 Moxie Festival is underway.

It’s held on the second weekend in July every year.

For their 39th year, the festival is celebrating three days of “Peace, Love, and Moxie.”

~ Make Mine Moxie ~

Posted by The Moxie Festival on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Even if you’re not a fan of the unique tasting soda, organizers promise there will be something there for everyone.

“We have dozens of food trucks that are going to join us. We have dozens of vendors. We have amazing musical talent this year. We have two concerts every day and they’re all free and open to the public. They’re all tribute bands to some amazing 60s and 70s artists. Those are for families to enjoy. Just come spread a blanket, bring a chair, and have a great time,” Kate Madore, Assistant Director for Lisbon Parks and Recreation.

A full schedule of events can be found at moxiefestival.com.

