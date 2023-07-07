Missing Mattawamkeag man located safely

MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (WABI) - A 67-year old man with dementia from Mattawamkeag wandered from his home last night and officials have located him.

According to Maine game wardens the man was reported missing the night of July 5 at 11:45PM.

The wardens and Penobscot sheriff’s deputies responded to search the area.

The two combined their efforts at 3:30 the morning of July 6, and K9 Gordon picked up a scent which led them to the man.

The game warden found the man weak and covered in bug bites, however they were able to give him water and escort him out of the woods.

He was medically cleared and brought back safely to his son.

