A man accused of killing his girlfriend was denied bail this afternoon

Jayme Schnackenberg
Jayme Schnackenberg(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk and WAGM
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend was denied bail this afternoon in a courtroom in Caribou.

39-year-old Jayme Schnackenberg was arrested early last week for the murder of his girlfriend, 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy.

Schnackenberg had his probable cause and harnish bail hearing today, where the attorney general’s office confirmed that hardy was shot twice in the back of the head, which was consistent to what Schnackenberg had confessed to two witnesses.

The judge then denied bail for Schnackenberg.

Hardy was reported missing June 18th by her mother after she didn’t show up for cancer treatments.

Officials found her body on the Harvey Siding Road in Monticello and Schnackenberg was arrested shortly after.

it is not known at this time when Schnackenberg’s next court appearance will be.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Milt Champion
Maine’s top gambling regulator suspended for tweets about women and white nationalists
Biden approves disaster declaration for spring storm in Maine
The great schooner race is back in Rockland for its 46th year
The great schooner race is back in Rockland for its 46th year
Maine Forest Ranger Ben Goodwin spent 19 days working as a Division Supervisor on the fires and...
Maine Forest Ranger returns from battling Canadian wildfires