CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend was denied bail this afternoon in a courtroom in Caribou.

39-year-old Jayme Schnackenberg was arrested early last week for the murder of his girlfriend, 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy.

Schnackenberg had his probable cause and harnish bail hearing today, where the attorney general’s office confirmed that hardy was shot twice in the back of the head, which was consistent to what Schnackenberg had confessed to two witnesses.

The judge then denied bail for Schnackenberg.

Hardy was reported missing June 18th by her mother after she didn’t show up for cancer treatments.

Officials found her body on the Harvey Siding Road in Monticello and Schnackenberg was arrested shortly after.

it is not known at this time when Schnackenberg’s next court appearance will be.

