Maine’s David Gross lands on Highest Graded Returning Offensive Linemen in 2023 List

Gross land at No. 10 on TheBlueBloodsCFB.com rankings
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport’s David Gross is coming back to the Black Bears’ offensive line with some high expectations, according to TheBlueBloodsCFB.com.

Gross land at No. 10 on TheBlueBloodsCFB.com rankings
Gross land at No. 10 on TheBlueBloodsCFB.com rankings(WABI/Maine Athletics)

Gross landed at No. 10 out of 15 players who landed on the web site’s Highest Graded Returning Offensive Linemen in 2023 list for FCS Football.

Gross finished 2022 with a PFF Offensive Grade of 77.6.

No. 1 Omar Aigbedion of Montana State had a total of 84.7.

Last season in 10 games, Gross allowed one sack and nine quarterback pressures to go with efficiency totals of 98.6 for pass blocking and 82.0 for run blocking.

Back when he was with the Golden Bucks, Gross won the Gaziano Award as the top lineman in Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Frankfort is working to add a new basketball court
Frankfort working to add new basketball court
Cooper Flagg finishes with 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 blocks
Maine United defeats Pro Skills at Peach Jam
River Hawks won Class B State Championship last season
Brad Cyr reacts to being named Skowhegan interim head football coach
Maine United defeats Pro Skills at Peach Jam