Maine’s David Gross lands on Highest Graded Returning Offensive Linemen in 2023 List

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport’s David Gross is coming back to the Black Bears’ offensive line with some high expectations, according to TheBlueBloodsCFB.com.

Gross land at No. 10 on TheBlueBloodsCFB.com rankings (WABI/Maine Athletics)

Gross landed at No. 10 out of 15 players who landed on the web site’s Highest Graded Returning Offensive Linemen in 2023 list for FCS Football.

Gross finished 2022 with a PFF Offensive Grade of 77.6.

No. 1 Omar Aigbedion of Montana State had a total of 84.7.

Last season in 10 games, Gross allowed one sack and nine quarterback pressures to go with efficiency totals of 98.6 for pass blocking and 82.0 for run blocking.

Back when he was with the Golden Bucks, Gross won the Gaziano Award as the top lineman in Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.