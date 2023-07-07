Maine United defeats PSA Cardinals, 63-60, to finish Peach Jam pool play undefeated

N. AUGUSTA, S.C. (WABI) - Maine United finished Peach Jam pool play with a 4-0 record after a 63-60 win over PSA Cardinals on Friday.

Newport’s Cooper Flagg scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory.

Teigan Pelletier of South Paris poured in 18 points.

Ace Flagg had nine points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Bangor’s Landon Clark scored seven points to go with four rebounds and two assists.

“The (individual) ranking, I really don’t care. My main concern coming into this tournament was just help show what kids from Maine have and to get my team to where we want to go, which is what we did: 4-0,” said Cooper Flagg.

Peach Jam runs through Sunday.

