The great schooner race is back in Rockland for its 46th year

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - “One of these gatherings it’s a pretty rare thing in the world these days,”

A gathering that brought 9 vessels plus some local ones, for the 46th Great Schooner Race in Rockland.

“Gonna pit ourselves together in a contest of skill, and a little bit of luck too,” Captain Ben Welzenbach said.

Contestants sail on courses ranging from 5 to 15-miles around the Penobscot Bay.

Welzenbach, captain of the Heritage Vessel, says his was modeled after the 19th century schooner.

“This would be the newest one in the fleet; it was built in 1983 and it just turned 40 years old. it was designed to embody the tradition and the heritage of vessels of the 1800s with modern conveniences,” he said.

Together, he and the other captains would start their three-hour journey with passengers on board.

“The capacities of the different vessels in the fleet range from 16 to 30. So, everybody has their guest aboard with them, this is not just a take the boat our for a race, every boat in this race has guest aboard for a vacation,” he said.

All in the spirit of keeping the tradition alive.

“You know, as the years goes by, one vessel at a time, things are disappearing, but we are making our best effort to making ourselves known and putting the word out that you can still do this,” Welzenbach said.

Their Journey would ultimately lead them back to the shore, and hopefully another year.

“Its always a feather to your cap to take the race, but for me the most important thing is getting all the vessels together, allowing people to see them and understand that we are here and we are doing this and you can come out and sail with us,” he said.

