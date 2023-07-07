Death investigation in Norway: Person of interest detained

Death investigation in Norway
Death investigation in Norway
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
NORWAY, Maine (WMTW) - A number of law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a death investigation in Norway Friday afternoon.

Norway Police, along with Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office are taking part in the investigation on Greenwood Road.

Authorities have not released further information on the death, but said a person of interest has been detained.

According to Maine State Police, that person has been taken to Stephen’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Part of Greenwood Road is down to one lane of traffic as law enforcement continues to investigate. At this time, there is no risk to the public.

