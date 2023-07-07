Biden approves disaster declaration for spring storm in Maine

(WABI)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration request from Maine, freeing federal aid to help communities recover following a severe storm and flooding in the spring, officials said Friday.

The state reported nearly $3 million in infrastructure damage across nine counties caused by strong winds, heavy rain and flooding between April 30 and May 1.

“We are grateful that President Biden has approved Maine’s request for a major disaster declaration,” Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and the state's congressional delegation said in a statement. “This declaration will make available critical federal funding that Maine will use to complete costly infrastructure repairs.”

State, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations can tap into federal aid in Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Somerset and Waldo counties. The disaster declaration also unlocks federal funding through a hazard mitigation program.

