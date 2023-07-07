72-year-old Florida man drowns in Kennebec River

The North Anson Fire department retrieved the body
72-year-old Mark Henry died after drowning in Kennebec River.
72-year-old Mark Henry died after drowning in Kennebec River.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANSON, Maine (WABI) - A 72-year-old Florida man drowned in the Kennebec river on July 5.

According to the Morning Sentinel, Mark Henry of Fort Pierce Florida nose-dived into the river off an airboat, throwing him and another man into the water.

Henry was accompanied by 63-year-old Matthew Sleeper of Anson and once both of them were thrown into the water, Sleeper made it out, however Henry did not.

Sleeper said Henry adjusted the airboat’s trim tabs while they were traveling on the river.

Maine Game Warden Mark Latti said the airboat took on too much water and began to sink.

North Anson firefighters later retrieved Henry’s body.

The incident is now under investigation.

