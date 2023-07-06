Washington County inmate who walked away from work site back in custody following hours-long standoff

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A seven hour standoff with police overnight in Pleasant Point led to the capture of an escaped prisoner.

Officials say James Berube was working at Maine Wild in Machias as part of a work release program.

He walked away from the site around midnight Wednesday.

Around 9:45 Thursday night, authorities found Berube at a residence in Pleasant Point.

Officials say after a seven hour standoff, Berube was taken into custody.

Berube was serving five years for kidnapping, arson, burglary, theft, and eluding an officer.

He now faces additional charges of escape and creating a police standoff.

