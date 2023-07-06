Warm & Humid Friday With PM Storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hot & humid conditions continue across the region. Due to the daytime heating and added instability some clouds & storms have been trying to develop. Still thinking the best potential will be across parts of northern & western Maine. This potential will end by sunset and the rest of the night will have mostly clear skies. Lows will be staying in the mid to upper 60s and areas of locally dense fog is once again expected.

Friday will be dry during the daylight hours. It does appear that a cold front will move into northern & western communities by late afternoon and will bring a chance for showers & storms. A few stronger storms will be possible and could produce gusty winds, small size hail & heavy rainfall. There will be a better chance for staying dry closer to the Interstate and the coast. Another warm & humid day as highs will be well into the 70s and 80s. Fog on Friday will remain persistent along the coast. Coastal communities should expect reduced visibility all day long. This fog is expected to be a nuisance through the weekend.

Overall, the weekend is trending drier and will NOT be a washout. Yes, there will be the chance for showers both Saturday & Sunday, but they will be nothing that you will need to cancel any outdoor plans over. Saturday will have a few quick showers with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be the wetter of the two weekend days with scattered showers likely. Highs are expected to be mostly in the 70s.

An area of low pressure will bring a more widespread chance for rain by the start of next week. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler, but the humidity will be sticking around. The second half of next week will trend drier.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s & 80s. Late afternoon/early evening storms possible over the north & west. Persistent fog along the coast. Humid. Southerly wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light showers with highs in the 70s & low 80s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s. Humid.

MONDAY: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Humid.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humid.

