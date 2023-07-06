‘Unacceptable’: Large crowd shot fireworks at police, passing motorists in Portland; 8 arrested

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Multiple people, including seven teenagers, are facing charges after fireworks were fired at police in Portland on Tuesday.

Officials were called to Fox Street and Anderson Street on reports of a large group of people targeting cars with “roman candles and other mortar-type projectiles” around 10:35 p.m.

When officers arrived to the area, authorities say they had fireworks discharged at them. More crews were called in to help clear the crowd which had congregated on a basketball court, athletic field and in the roadways.

Police continued to try and disperse the crowd for over an hour as officers were fired upon with projectiles, police say.

In response, the Portland Police Department says they used pepper balls, which struck the ground or nearby walls, adding people were not targeted.

According to a report, the crowd was eventually dispersed and arrests were made before midnight.

“I am proud of the work done by our officers. They have been subjected to attacks like these over the past few years during the Fourth of July celebrations and it is unacceptable. These fireworks have the potential to cause serious injury and death and we are again fortunate that no civilians or officers were injured,” Interim Chief Robert Martin said.

Of the eight people who were arrested, three of them are adults: Chris Ravis Amisi, 21, of Westbrook, Nathanael Mawika, 18, of Westbrook and Mohamed Artan, 19, of Portland.

Amisi faces a charge of obstructing government administration, and Mawika faces a charge of failure to disperse. All other arrests, including two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, face charges of refusing to submit to arrest.

