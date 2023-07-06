Town of Brooklin responds to sudden death of prominent couple

The town of Brooklin releases a statement regarding the deaths of Bill and Pam Cohen.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Brooklin has issued a statement regarding the sudden deaths of some prominent citizens.

75-year-old Bill Cohen and his wife, 71-year-old Pam Cohen, were found dead in their Brooklin home Sunday afternoon in a murder-suicide

You can view the entire statement below:

The Brooklin Town Office is grieving the recent loss of Bill and Pam Cohen. Their experience, thoughtfulness, humor, and years of service will be deeply missed by all who worked with them. Bill served for nine years as a selectman and on numerous boards around the Blue Hill peninsula while Pam put in countless hours of volunteer service at the school, the Keeping Society, the library, and during elections. Out of respect for the family we will not issue any further statement.

Brooklin Town Office

The investigation is still ongoing, but officials say no other information will be released.

