Third Annual Shear for a Cure set for Maple Crest Farm on Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You can experience some “sheep thrills” this Saturday at Maple Crest Farms in Hermon.

The third annual Shearing for a Cure serves as both as a competition and a fundraiser for cancer research.

The event is an open farm day open to the public. It runs from 9 until 5.

In addition to the shearing contest, there will be fiber arts vendors, food trucks and fun activities.

All donations benefit Cancer Care of Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Rockland Police
Rockland Police investigating another series of crimes involving juveniles
Officials believe body found in St. John River is Edmundston man
FILE: Bangor Splash Pad
People head to Bangor splash pad to beat the heat
Person grilling
Maine doctor shares food safety tips for cookouts