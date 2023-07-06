Third Annual Shear for a Cure set for Maple Crest Farm on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You can experience some “sheep thrills” this Saturday at Maple Crest Farms in Hermon.

The third annual Shearing for a Cure serves as both as a competition and a fundraiser for cancer research.

The event is an open farm day open to the public. It runs from 9 until 5.

In addition to the shearing contest, there will be fiber arts vendors, food trucks and fun activities.

All donations benefit Cancer Care of Maine.

