Partners for Peace reflects on 50 years of service

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this year, we brought you the story of Partners for Peace marking 50 years of service in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

What started as a small gathering, turned into a larger mission.

“In 1972, a group of women got together to talk about some experiences that they were having and their relationships and with their divorce and they came to realize that they were having similar experiences. And so out of that came this need for other people in our community to get help and support and they were the ones who felt like they could fulfill that need,” said Amanda Cost, Partners for Peace Executive director.

This began Maine’s first domestic violence resource organization, and for decades they have been supporting, educating, and spreading the word against violence.

While this can be a bittersweet celebration, ‘Partners’ appreciates the organization’s accomplishments and sense of community it has built in the area.

“We’ve had incredible partners over the last 50 years. It’s taken a lot of work to help people understand how domestic violence impacts an individual or business community. And what we’ve found out is that the most unsuspecting partners come forward. Today we’re looking at where do we want to go from here? We have so many ways in which our organization has positively impacted our community. So, we look at the next 50 years as an opportunity to envelop anybody who wants to be in our work in order to achieve our mission in ending domestic violence,” said Cost.

The milestone is especially important to those who have worked with the organization on the giving and receiving side of assistance.

Many, over the years, start with ‘Partners’ as a helping hand for their own situation, then return to help others in similar situations to support and help them find strength.

“I just think that we need to celebrate this, and the work does continue. It will continue after the celebration. And it will. I think this organization is in a place where it will rise to the occasion, continue to help bring awareness and help people change their lives so that they can have everybody needs to feel safe in their home,” said Peggy Day, Partners for Peace Governance Board Member and Development Committee co-chair.

