Officials looking for Washington County inmate who walked away from work site

James Berube was working at Maine Wild in Machias around midnight when he walked away
They say James Berube was working at Maine Wild in Machias around midnight when he walked away from the site.(Maine Department of Corrections)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - State officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate from the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport who walked away from an assigned work site early Thursday morning.

They say James Berube was working at Maine Wild in Machias around midnight when he walked away from the site.

Berube was serving five years for kidnapping, arson, burglary, theft, and eluding an officer.

State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are working to locate Berube.

They say if you see him, do not confront him.

Call the Maine Department of Corrections at 592-1671 or 285-0880.

