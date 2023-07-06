Man killed after crash in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is dead after a crash on Stillwater Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to Bangor police, the crash happened near the intersection at Howard Street.

One of the drivers, 86-year-old Franklin Walsh of Bangor, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

