Maine worker killed after being pulled to the ground by portion of cut tree

CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - A man cutting through part of a tree is dead after authorities said he was pulled to the ground by a falling section.

Officials were called to Fire Road in China around 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who had fallen from a tree.

At that time, authorities say people on scene were administering CPR to the man later identified as Christopher Thwing.

Officials say Thwing was at the home with Tip Top Tree Service of Norridgewock to take down some large oak trees.

Investigators believe Thwing was taking a top section of a tree down when he cut through his safety line. When the top of the tree fell down, authorities say it pulled Thwing with it to the ground.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

