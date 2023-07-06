Maine worker killed after being pulled to the ground by portion of cut tree

Officials were called to Fire Road in China on Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who had fallen...
Officials were called to Fire Road in China on Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who had fallen from a tree.(Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - A man cutting through part of a tree is dead after authorities said he was pulled to the ground by a falling section.

Officials were called to Fire Road in China around 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who had fallen from a tree.

At that time, authorities say people on scene were administering CPR to the man later identified as Christopher Thwing.

Officials say Thwing was at the home with Tip Top Tree Service of Norridgewock to take down some large oak trees.

Investigators believe Thwing was taking a top section of a tree down when he cut through his safety line. When the top of the tree fell down, authorities say it pulled Thwing with it to the ground.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

The Great Library Series
Author Laurie Graves discusses The Great Library Series
They say James Berube was working at Maine Wild in Machias around midnight when he walked away...
Officials looking for Washington County inmate who walked away from work site
The Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open
Bangor Professional Firefighters’ annual golf tournament nears
Partners for Peace
Partners for Peace reflects on 50 years of service