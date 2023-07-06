Maine United defeats Pro Skills at Peach Jam

Cooper Flagg finishes with 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 blocks
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
N. AUGUSTA, S.C. (WABI) - Maine United continued its run at Peach Jam. Newport’s Cooper Flagg dominated in a 71-68 win over Pro Skills, including closing it out down the stretch.

Cooper Flagg finishes with 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 blocks

Flagg finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 blocks.

He was four assists away from a quadruple-double.

His twin brother, Ace, poured in 23 points.

Bangor’s Landon Clark chipped in seven points and five rebounds for Maine United.

They’re back in action against the PSA Cardinals on Friday at Noon on NBA TV.

Peach Jam runs through Sunday in North Augusta, S.C.

