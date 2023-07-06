Maine company unveils what could be the world’s largest lobster trap

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve driven on US Highway 1 in Columbia Falls recently, you may have noticed a new addition to the front of Friendship Trap Company.

Branch manager, Jim Emerson, and his crew have created what they say it the world’s largest lobster trap.

“It’s custom built, piece by piece,” he said.

Emerson says you can fit 27 lobster traps inside this giant lobster trap they built that’s 15 feet long.

“It’s 15ft. X 6 ft. X 45 inches. It’s the only wire one there is that we could find,” he explained. “The biggest other one we could find was eight feet long in Massachusetts, and that was a wooden one.”

Lobster traps are typically three or four feet in length and can weigh up to 60 pounds.

This one can fit man and man’s best friend.

“We’re pretty pleased with how it turned out actually, so hopefully, we get a lot of people coming to see it,” he said.

Jim’s 10-year-old son, Brady, had a hand in it, too. He helped them complete the project start to finish in just a couple of days.

“I passed them some of the parts so they could clip them in and did a little spray painting,” said Brady. “It’s awesome that I got to help with building it.”

Tourists and locals alike have already stopped by to take a photo with it or in it!

“Even the local people and the fishermen are really impressed with it so far,” Emerson said. “It’s here to stay, so hopefully, it will be here for a many years.”

