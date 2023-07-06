Hot & Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be over the area today, providing us a good deal of sunshine today which in turn will result in a hot day. We’ll see a partly to mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures near or a bit above 80° along the coast but upper 80s to low 90s inland. These temperatures combined with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s will make it feel like it’s in the low to mid-90s over inland locales this afternoon. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out with the best chance being around Greenville to Millinocket northward. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will fizzle out this evening followed by clear to partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog for the overnight hours. It’ll be a warm and humid night with lows in the 60s to near 70°.

The ridge of high pressure will slide to our east on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. Expect some fog early Friday to give way to a mix of sun and clouds by mid-morning or so. It won’t be quite as hot as today due to a bit more cloudiness but it’ll still be a very warm and humid day with highs in the 70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. With the cold front approaching, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon especially over northern and western parts of the state. The cold front will stall out over the region this weekend. This will provide us with some more clouds and the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms both weekend days. Rainfall chances, overall, look pretty minimal at this point so the weekend won’t be a washout by any means but if you have, or are making, weekend plans... keep in mind that we may see a few showers and thunderstorms in spots and with the humid air mass remaining in place, any showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce very heavy rainfall too. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s to low 80s, coolest along the coast. Showers chances look a bit higher for Monday with showers likely and possibly some steadier rainfall for Tuesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon especially across the north. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast, upper 80s to low 90s inland. Heat index values could reach the low to mid-90s for inland areas this afternoon. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 62°-70°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Patchy fog early then a mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. Light wind will become south 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog then variably cloudy, warm and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Patchy morning fog then mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.