Frankfort working to add new basketball court

Frankfort is working to add a new basketball court
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Frankfort is looking to create a new space for children to have fun and be active.

Work is currently being done to build a new basketball court right next to a playground and baseball field.

A GoFundMe has been created with the goal of raising $6,500.

They’re also looking for volunteers to help make the project a reality.

The town’s recreation director, Scott Clark, says he wants to provide a space for kids today that he remembers enjoying when he was younger.

“I think it’ll be great. I talked to a lot of people in the area like, I said, I’m from here and there’s a lot of excitement. The kids can come, and it will all be fenced in. It’ll be a safe place and we don’t have a basketball court or anything. I mean, we have the baseball field and that’s it. So, all ages, so I think this is really beneficial for the town to keep growing like we should,” said Clark.

You can visit the GoFundMe by clicking here.

