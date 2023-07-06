Fairfield residents accused of drug trafficking charges

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two Fairfield residents were arrested after police say they found $15,000 worth of drugs in a home and vehicle.

The Morning Sentinel reports that 38-year-old Amanda Douglass and 35-year-old Joshua Gray were arrested at their home on Gagnon Road after a search resulted in the seizure of drugs, counterfeit money and weapons, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, they say they found enough fentanyl to make around 39,000 lethal doses, according to the Morning Sentinel.

They say they also found methamphetamine, cocaine, suboxone strips, and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Douglass and Gray are facing drug trafficking charges.

Gray is facing an additional charge for violating conditions of release.

