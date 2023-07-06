Crash in Lincoln results in discovery of illegal contraband, 2 arrests

Items found after head-on crash in Lincoln
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Police say a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night resulted in the discovery of a treasure trove of illegal contraband and two arrests.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Lincoln Police were called to a head-on crash on Main Street.

Authorities say 34-year-old Christopher Mitchell was driving one of the vehicles and 44-year-old Matthew Vandine was his passenger.

Officers found Mitchell had bail conditions that said he could be searched.

Police say they found a drug kit, multiple loaded guns, masks, zip ties and handcuffs, notebooks on the use of tactical gear, and camouflage clothing in the vehicle.

Mitchell is charged with violating conditions of release.

Vandine is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and drug possession.

Police say he had what’s suspected to be heroin and methamphetamine on him.

The incident is still under investigation and more charges are expected.

