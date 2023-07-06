Brad Cyr reacts to being named Skowhegan interim head football coach

River Hawks won Class B State Championship last season
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Brad Cyr is taking over as the new interim head coach of Skowhegan football after Ryan Libby stepped down to take an assistant principal job at the school.

River Hawks won Class B State Championship last season
River Hawks won Class B State Championship last season(WABI)

Cyr has coached with Libby for 17 years.

Cyr is ready to rock as Skowhegan’s new interim head football coach with more responsibilities than his 17 years as an assistant.

“I’m ready to go. We’ve worked really hard for this. We’ve been building a program for the last 10, 15, 17 years together as a staff. We’re looking forward to moving that program forward and keeping us excelling as a program, school, and community. I think just the totality of you’re the guy that’s going to get the questions is the biggest thing. At the end of the day, all the answers come from me. I take responsibility for everything that happens now,” said Cyr.

He takes the helm of the defending Class B state champions.

“We’ve got a lot of expectations to keep up. We expect to come out every day, work hard, and put up a good fight every time we’re out on the field no matter who we’re playing. That’s what we can guarantee. We lost 16 seniors. They are not replaceable, but we do have a great group of young guys busting their butts off. They’re ready to take that next step themselves,” said Cyr.

Cyr is serving as interim coach since he’s taking care of his mother, Lorene, on the weekends in Millinocket.

She has Alzheimer’s disease, but she still sticks around the team.

“She comes down when she can. She watches it on TV when we’re there. She came to practice last week for a couple days with us and hung out with the boys. Everyone was great. She’s enthusiastic about it as well and just enjoys us being out here to do this,” said Cyr.

Cyr is looking forward to keeping the strong tradition of Skowhegan football going as its next head coach.

“It was pretty easy for me to continue working here to support the community and keep working with the great kids that we have. Thankfully, the school thought it was a good decision too to keep that going. It’s a great day to be alive in Skowhegan, Maine. Football is here. Come and see us play Friday nights this fall,” said Cyr.

He can’t wait for opening kickoff on Fri. Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. when the River Hawks host Windham.

Brad and his brother, Steve, both go to Millinocket to help Lorene.

Back in Skowhegan, Cyr and the River Hawks are preparing for the season with summer seven-on-seven football.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Ram Track Club running this summer
Tanna, Tyler Ross teaming up as Brewer girls basketball coaches
WinterKids Mountain Mayhem registration now open
Ace and Cooper scored in the 20s as they defeated another highly-touted brotherly duo, Cayden...
Newport’s Flagg brothers, Bangor’s Landon Clark help Maine United defeat Nightrydas Elite at Peach Jam