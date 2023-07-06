The Black Sheep brings creative edge to handheld classics

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Two brothers are cooking up classic dishes with a bit of edge inside their new food truck.

Lyle and Jordan Crosby are co-owners of The Black Sheep.

Located in the NAPA Auto Parts parking lot off Route 1 in Ellsworth, the brothers are taking their own spin on handhelds like hot dogs, hamburgers and tacos.

Creative toppings, unusual flavor combinations, and ever-changing specials make The Black Sheep a great place for elevated classics.

Jordan describes The Black Sheep’s style as “right in the middle of that specialty of dogs and burgers.”

The brothers’ skills combine for just the right mix of creativity and logistics. Jordan attended culinary school while Lyle developed a background in business.

Because of the foundation culinary school gave him, Jordan is able to think of what out-of-the-box flavor profiles complement each other. One of the truck’s most-ordered dishes is their Raspberry Jalapeno Smash Burger, a perfect balance of sweet and spicy that is cooled by cream cheese.

The Black Sheep has been open for less than a month and has already become a go-to spot for exciting new flavors.

The truck allows the freedom to attend events and serve different communities. Eventually, it is their hope to expand Black Sheep into a brick-and-mortar store.

Until then, the Crosby brothers will continue to serve up sizzling summer staples with a flavorful flair!

