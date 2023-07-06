Benjamin’s Pub to put on Kickoff to the Summer Cornhole Tournament

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Benjamin’s Pub is hosting a cornhole tournament Friday night.

Taking place on the Abbot Lot on Harlow Street, onsite registration begins at 5 p.m. and bags begin to fly at 6 p.m.

Two different brackets will be offered. $60 per team for the competitive and $50 per team for the social bracket.

Registration is $10 cheaper for both when you pre-register online.

The Kickoff to the Summer Cornhole Tournament will see a portion of its proceeds go towards Penquis and Bangor area schools for back-to-school supplies.

“We’re gonna have a beer tent, bar out there. We’re setting up boards right across the parking lot and we’re gonna have some fun, raise some money for the kids,” said co-owner of Benjamin’s Pub Richard Clark.

To register online you can follow this link.

