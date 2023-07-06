Benjamin’s Pub to put on Kickoff to the Summer Cornhole Tournament

Benjamin’s Pub
Benjamin’s Pub(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Benjamin’s Pub is hosting a cornhole tournament Friday night.

Taking place on the Abbot Lot on Harlow Street, onsite registration begins at 5 p.m. and bags begin to fly at 6 p.m.

Two different brackets will be offered. $60 per team for the competitive and $50 per team for the social bracket.

Registration is $10 cheaper for both when you pre-register online.

The Kickoff to the Summer Cornhole Tournament will see a portion of its proceeds go towards Penquis and Bangor area schools for back-to-school supplies.

“We’re gonna have a beer tent, bar out there. We’re setting up boards right across the parking lot and we’re gonna have some fun, raise some money for the kids,” said co-owner of Benjamin’s Pub Richard Clark.

To register online you can follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

The Black Sheep in Ellsworth
The Black Sheep brings creative edge to handheld classics
Unique partnership hopes to restart shuttered Hampden waste facility
The Excellent Dog
Rockland chef elevates hot dogs at The Excellent Dog grand opening
Homeport Inn and Tavern
Homeport Inn and Tavern opens beer garden to celebrate one year of business