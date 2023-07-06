Bangor woman receives Toastmaster Lifetime Learner Award ahead of 100th birthday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mary Hunter is a 99 year-old Bangor resident who improved her reading ability with the Literacy Volunteers of Bangor last year.

Now, as she’s approaching her 100th birthday, she’s added a few more things to her resume.

Toastmasters International is an international non-profit organization that focuses on promoting skills in public speaking, communication and leadership.

Mary decided she wanted to join the local club.

She’s given many speeches on the importance of learning and how she’s always kept an open mind.

The club hosted a birthday party for her at the Eastside Center for health and rehabilitation and Mary took the floor and gave a speech about her never-ending desire to learn.

“I have been able to live in a place where I can benefit from more opportunities,” said Hunter.

“There have been many happy times but also many sad times, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m happy and not done with learning and continuing to grow.”

During her birthday celebration the Toastmaster’s also presented an award from Division B District 45, a Lifetime Learner Award.

Going forward the division will have a perpetual lifetime award in her name ,meaning next year, someone will receive the Mary Hunter Lifetime Learner Award.

Mary’s birthday is on July 9th and that’s one great way to start the birthday festivities.

