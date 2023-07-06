Bangor Professional Firefighters’ annual golf tournament nears

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open is still more than a month away but if you want to play, you need to act fast.

This is the fifth year Bangor Professional Firefighters have hosted the golf tournament. It’s in honor of Presque Isle’s Adam MacDonald, who passed away two years ago from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Organizers say there’s only one team opening left. If it’s filled, 2023 will mark the first year the tournament sells out.

Since the tournament first teed off, they’ve raised nearly $50,000. Their goal this year is to push that total above $60,000.

Bangor Fire tells us they’ve been the number-one fundraiser in the region for the Muscular Dystrophy Association -- so they have a reputation to uphold!

”Even though it’s really fun to play in the event, there’s something really rewarding about all the hard work that goes into it at the end, when you see that dollar amount that you raise. It’s just, there’s something real heartwarming about that,” said Chris Strout, Bangor Professional Firefighters, MDA committee treasurer.

“One of the exciting things is this year, MDA Summer Camp is coming back to Pine Tree camps in Rome, Maine. It hasn’t been in Maine for a while, but we fought really hard to get that back into the state. And that’s where kids with muscular dystrophy can go have a normal summer camp experience with basically no limitations on what they can do,” said Jared Bowden, Bangor Professional Firefighters, MDA committee chair.

The Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open is happening on Saturday, August 26 at the Pine Hill Golf Course in Orrington.

There’s plenty of hole sponsorships available.

