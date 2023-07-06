Bangor firefighters share safety tips to cope with heat

Bangor Fire Department
Bangor Fire Department(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Earth experiences record-breaking average temperatures this week, Mainers are feeling the heat, too.

Thursday, heat index values reached the high 90s throughout the region.

In Bangor, firefighters say this time of year comes with an increase in calls brought on by the brutal heat and humidity, and the extra stress it puts on our bodies.

They say the most important thing you can do in this weather is stay well-hydrated.

Avoid overexerting yourself, especially if you have underlying conditions that affect your breathing.

“Humidity really, really hurts people that have underlying comorbidities with COPD, emphysema, asthma, things like that. It just makes it harder to breathe for everybody. So, if those people can stay in an air-conditioned space or at least a dehumidified space throughout the day,” said Bangor firefighter/paramedic Jared Bowden.

Dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, and nausea can be signs of heat exhaustion.

That’s when it’s time to move to a cooler area, sip water, and loosen clothing.

But if symptoms develop into confusion or a loss of consciousness, it may be heat stroke which can be deadly.

That’s when it’s time to call 9-1-1 immediately.

“Make sure you’re taking your extra breaks more often than normal because none of us that live in Maine are used to this kind of heat. We live in Maine because we typically like it a little bit cooler,” Bowden said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

The Great Library Series
Author Laurie Graves discusses The Great Library Series
Officials were called to Fire Road in China on Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who had fallen...
Maine worker killed after being pulled to the ground by portion of cut tree
They say James Berube was working at Maine Wild in Machias around midnight when he walked away...
Officials looking for Washington County inmate who walked away from work site
The Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open
Bangor Professional Firefighters’ annual golf tournament nears
Partners for Peace
Partners for Peace reflects on 50 years of service