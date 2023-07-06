Bangor firefighters share safety tips to cope with heat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Earth experiences record-breaking average temperatures this week, Mainers are feeling the heat, too.

Thursday, heat index values reached the high 90s throughout the region.

In Bangor, firefighters say this time of year comes with an increase in calls brought on by the brutal heat and humidity, and the extra stress it puts on our bodies.

They say the most important thing you can do in this weather is stay well-hydrated.

Avoid overexerting yourself, especially if you have underlying conditions that affect your breathing.

“Humidity really, really hurts people that have underlying comorbidities with COPD, emphysema, asthma, things like that. It just makes it harder to breathe for everybody. So, if those people can stay in an air-conditioned space or at least a dehumidified space throughout the day,” said Bangor firefighter/paramedic Jared Bowden.

Dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, and nausea can be signs of heat exhaustion.

That’s when it’s time to move to a cooler area, sip water, and loosen clothing.

But if symptoms develop into confusion or a loss of consciousness, it may be heat stroke which can be deadly.

That’s when it’s time to call 9-1-1 immediately.

“Make sure you’re taking your extra breaks more often than normal because none of us that live in Maine are used to this kind of heat. We live in Maine because we typically like it a little bit cooler,” Bowden said.

