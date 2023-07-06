Augusta Civic Center announces opening of cooling center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Locals are happy to get a break from the rain, however the summer time heat has made its presence.

If you’re in the Augusta region, you’re in luck because the cooling center is now open.

The Maine emergency management agency announced multiple cooling centers have opened around the state.

The Augusta civic center announced the opening of their cooling center for locals trying to beat the heat.

The cooling center will be open to anyone seeking relief from 11am to 4pm located on 76 Community Drive in augusta.

The cooling center is located in the Cumberland room.

Keep in mind the cooling center usually opens when temperatures are high.

The heat index in our region is reaching the mid 90′s.

If you have any questions you can call 626-2405.

