WinterKids Mountain Mayhem registration now open

GREENWOOD, Maine (WABI) - Registration for the first-ever WinterKids Mountain Mayhem event is now open.

Mt. Abram Bike Park will be the site on September 9 for 12 hours of trail running and mountain biking for families (WABI/WinterKids)

WinterKids Executive Director Julie Mulkern discussed how the new endurance challenge came about as a summer answer to their successful Downhill 24 fundraiser.

“Winter is our niche, and we want kids to be outside in the winter because it’s the longest season and typically the most sedentary. We also want them to be outdoors and active year-round, and this is a great way to do it. We’re super excited for year one, and we hope people will join us. It’s a fun way to both test your endurance, have fun with WinterKids, and raise money for a really great cause,” said Mulkern.

You can find more information and the registration link on WinterKids.org.

The unique-in-Maine nonprofit is dedicated to increasing winter physical activity in children and families.

