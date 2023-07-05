Warm & Humid Today, Mainly Dry Too

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It looks like we’ve finally got a bit of a break in the showery weather that we’ve been experiencing. That being said, with a warm and very humid air mass in place, a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out over the next few days but overall those chances look pretty minimal and so the bulk of the days will be just fine. Any showers and thunderstorms that do develop could produce very heavy rainfall. A ridge of high pressure will build towards the area today. After some low clouds and fog in spots this morning, we’ll see a variably cloudy sky from late morning through the afternoon. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon with the best chance being over eastern parts of the state. As mentioned above, the shower chances look pretty minimal today so overall we’ve got a pretty good day shaping up. It will be warm and very humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s inland and near 80° along the coast. Dew points will be in the mid-60s to near 70° which will give us a very tropical feel today. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will fizzle out this evening followed by partly cloudy skies and areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows will be in the 60s tonight.

Our Thursday looks like a nice day with areas of fog to start the day, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds by mid-morning. It will be a few degrees warmer Thursday with highs in the mid-80s to around 90° inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the coast. Dew points in the upper 60s to near 70° will make it feel hotter. Heat index values (what it feels like with the temperature and humidity combined) could reach the low 90s in spots Thursday afternoon. A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible too. The ridge of high pressure will slide to our east on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. Expect some fog early Friday to give way to a mix of sun and clouds by mid-morning or so. It will be another very warm and humid day with highs in the 70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. The cold front will move into the region and stall out over the area this weekend. This will provide us with mostly cloudy skies both weekend days along with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms each day. The overall chances look pretty minimal at this point so the weekend won’t be a washout by any means but if you have, or are making, weekend plans... keep in mind that we may see a few showers and thunderstorms in spots. The warm and humid weather continues through the weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland.

Today: Morning low clouds and fog will give way to variably cloudy skies by late morning through the afternoon. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon especially over eastern parts of the state. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Very warm and very humid. Highs between 79°-89°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows between 60°-68°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Morning low clouds and fog then a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Very warm & very humid. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90° inland, near 80° along the coast. Heat index values over inland locations could reach the low 90s. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Morning low clouds and fog then a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Very warm & very humid. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

Saturday: Morning low clouds & fog then mostly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Very warm & very humid. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

Sunday: Morning low clouds & fog then mostly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Very warm & very humid. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

