UPDATE: Naples shooting suspect apprehended

Alexander Goodwin
Alexander Goodwin(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT
UPDATE: Goodwin was apprehended this around 2:30 this afternoon by Cumberland County Sheriff’s and Portland Police Dept.

He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Cumberland County Jail

NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) - The Cumberland County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect of the shooting in Naples on Tuesday night.

Detective Lt. Paul Thorpe says if anyone sees Alexander Goodwin, 18, of Bridgton, they should not approach him and instead call local police. Anyone who knows where he is should also call police.

Officials also ask Goodwin himself to contact police as soon as possible. The Cumberland County Sheriff says there is “no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.”

Goodwin is identified as a suspect in the shooting in which a “juvenile male” was shot as the town prepared for the July Fourth fireworks on the Causeway.

The victim was taken to Bridgton Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, where he was then brought by helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

