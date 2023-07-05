Tanna, Tyler Ross teaming up as Brewer girls basketball coaches

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Tanna Ross is the new head coach of Brewer girls basketball, and she’s bringing her brother, Tyler, on as an assistant.

Tanna is the Witches' new head coach, Tyler is an assistant (WABI)

“I knew that someday I wanted my brother to be my assistant because he has tons of experience and knowledge, so I’m just super excited to have him on board with us,” said Tanna Ross, head coach.

“We always call each other after each game that we coached when she coached at Scarborough and I coached at Hampden Academy. We called each other a lot and talked some strategy. So now, it’s really cool that we get to coach together,” said Tyler Ross, assistant coach.

The siblings bring their own coaching styles to the court.

“I think that our coaching styles mesh perfectly because he brings the hard-nosed and I’m more or less the ‘let’s keep everyone together’ coach, but also still a little bit of that hard-nosed, straight-edge, so I think it meshes well,” said Tanna Ross.

“I think she’s a little bit more fiery than me, which gets the girls motivated. I think that they’ll end up liking that a lot because they can relate to her a little bit more. She played high school basketball at Hampden Academy, went to UMaine, and has pretty much played women’s basketball all along. I think the girls will relate to pretty much any coaching strategy she has,” said Tyler Ross.

Tyler will be helping out in the scouting department to help solidify the identity Tanna wants to see.

“He’ll be watching a ton of film on our upcoming opponents. We’ll do scouting reports together and get ready for that, but pretty much mostly scouting and looking at other teams and what they’re going to bring to us,” said Tanna Ross.

“Pressure the ball with probably some full-court, man-to-man, and basically play with a lot of competitiveness and fire. If you play good defense, a lot of teams aren’t going to be able to score on you, and it’s going to make it harder for the other team,” said Tyler Ross.

Their summer workouts are building a foundation.

“I know what we have for skill, and I’m pretty excited to see them on the court. I’m excited to work with my brother because I know what he can bring to the game, what he brings to the girls, and the experience he has. It’ll be awesome to bring it all together,” said Tanna Ross.

Time will tell what this brother-sister duo can do for the Witches.

Tanna took a job as a physical education teacher at Brewer Community School.

Her new role allows her to be closer to the Ross’s growing family.

Tyler and his wife have a nine-month-old baby at home.

