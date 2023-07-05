Rockland Police investigating another series of crimes involving juveniles

Rockland Police
Rockland Police(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police are investigating another series of crimes involving juveniles.

They took multiple complaints last Friday regarding incidents that included graffiti on vehicles and a building, damage to a windshield and a lamp post, stolen bicycles, and a fire involving emergency flares.

Police say they obtained security video from properties near the scenes of the crimes and identified several juveniles.

One suspect was taken into custody.

After interviewing the juvenile, police say they were able to locate and return several stolen bicycles. They also learned about several unreported crimes, including a burglary at a vacant residence.

Police say more juveniles are expected to be charged.

